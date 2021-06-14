Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Sells $118,822.38 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.61, for a total transaction of $118,822.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,714 shares in the company, valued at $8,179,453.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,709 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total transaction of $459,174.59.

On Friday, May 14th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 13,007 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.05, for a total transaction of $1,210,301.35.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 41,650 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $4,340,346.50.

On Monday, April 5th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,558 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $162,172.22.

On Monday, March 29th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 11,476 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $963,410.20.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,241 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total transaction of $229,814.55.

NTRA stock opened at $103.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.19. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.43 and a 52 week high of $127.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.51 and a beta of 1.32.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. Natera had a negative net margin of 57.47% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. The business had revenue of $152.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Natera’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in Natera during the first quarter worth about $380,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Natera by 44.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 732,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,404,000 after purchasing an additional 226,216 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Natera during the first quarter worth about $651,000. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Natera by 4.2% during the first quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 103,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Natera by 1,279.0% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 33,766 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on NTRA. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.75.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

