Insider Selling: Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Major Shareholder Sells $1,120,738.94 in Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 155,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $1,120,738.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,944,427 shares in the company, valued at $172,878,762.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Trading S.A. Ares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 203,233 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total value of $1,416,534.01.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Trading S.A. Ares sold 83,992 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total value of $553,507.28.

On Friday, May 28th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 72,811 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total value of $494,386.69.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 169,000 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total value of $1,115,400.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 62,469 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total value of $410,421.33.

On Friday, May 21st, Trading S.A. Ares sold 131,409 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $901,465.74.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 121,500 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $789,750.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 79,355 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $535,646.25.

On Friday, May 14th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 185,360 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $1,243,765.60.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 150,000 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00.

Shares of PGEN opened at $7.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Precigen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $11.10.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $24.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.85 million. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 83.29% and a negative net margin of 134.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGEN. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Precigen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Precigen by 189.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Precigen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Precigen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Precigen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PGEN shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Precigen in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Precigen from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Precigen in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

