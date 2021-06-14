Insider Selling: Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Sells $801,900.68 in Stock

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 8,722 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total transaction of $801,900.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,140,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,131,593.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jonathan Oringer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Jonathan Oringer sold 16,506 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $1,514,425.50.

On Friday, June 4th, Jonathan Oringer sold 14,065 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total value of $1,276,680.05.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Jonathan Oringer sold 52,522 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.05, for a total value of $4,834,650.10.

On Monday, May 3rd, Jonathan Oringer sold 67,975 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $6,028,702.75.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Jonathan Oringer sold 10,634 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $946,851.36.

On Monday, April 5th, Jonathan Oringer sold 26,206 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $2,454,453.96.

On Thursday, April 1st, Jonathan Oringer sold 32,339 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $2,919,241.53.

NYSE:SSTK opened at $91.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.26. Shutterstock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.45 and a twelve month high of $104.57.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. Shutterstock had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $183.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Shutterstock’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.58%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SSTK shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on Shutterstock from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Shutterstock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Shutterstock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.71.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Shutterstock by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,524,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,828,000 after buying an additional 177,449 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Shutterstock by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,332,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,526,000 after purchasing an additional 47,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 3.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 743,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,160,000 after purchasing an additional 27,096 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Shutterstock by 15.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 598,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,327,000 after buying an additional 82,002 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Shutterstock by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 541,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,857,000 after buying an additional 185,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

