Insider Selling: Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Major Shareholder Sells 84,853 Shares of Stock

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 84,853 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $1,422,136.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Apollo Management Holdings Gp, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 91,298 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $1,516,459.78.

On Monday, June 7th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 97,773 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $1,569,256.65.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 78,641 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $1,208,712.17.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 100,000 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $1,479,000.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 32,536 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total transaction of $456,805.44.

On Monday, May 24th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 3,664 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $51,332.64.

On Monday, March 15th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 156,584 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $2,242,282.88.

Shares of TALO opened at $16.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 3.33. Talos Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $17.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.17). Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 111.57% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Talos Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.71.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Talos Energy by 3.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Talos Energy by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Talos Energy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Talos Energy by 44.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Talos Energy by 14.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

