Insider Selling: Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) SVP Sells $300,140.00 in Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $300,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,824,684.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Daniel Trencher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $362,000.00.

TDOC stock opened at $154.82 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.84. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.74 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.06 and a beta of 0.23.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. Teladoc Health’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TDOC. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,753 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,311 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 60,303 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,058,000 after acquiring an additional 13,084 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

