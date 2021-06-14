Insider Selling: Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) CEO Sells $131,245.54 in Stock

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) CEO Anand Gopalan sold 11,533 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $131,245.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,498,696.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Anand Gopalan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Anand Gopalan sold 80,110 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $801,100.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, Anand Gopalan sold 440,672 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $4,340,619.20.

Shares of VLDR stock opened at $11.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.94. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.97 and a twelve month high of $32.50. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 0.94.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

VLDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Velodyne Lidar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.22.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

