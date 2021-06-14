Insider Selling: Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) CTO Sells $43,335.04 in Stock

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) CTO Mathew Rekow sold 3,808 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $43,335.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 142,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,127.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mathew Rekow also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

On Tuesday, June 1st, Mathew Rekow sold 3,093 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $30,930.00.

NASDAQ:VLDR opened at $11.07 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 0.94. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.97 and a 1 year high of $32.50.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VLDR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Velodyne Lidar from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLDR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 12.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.