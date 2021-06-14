Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 440.0% from the May 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Insight Select Income Fund by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,198,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after acquiring an additional 123,545 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Insight Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $1,157,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Insight Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Insight Select Income Fund stock opened at $20.97 on Monday. Insight Select Income Fund has a twelve month low of $19.48 and a twelve month high of $21.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.49.

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.

