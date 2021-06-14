Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by JT Stratford LLC

JT Stratford LLC lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,189 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in Intel by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on INTC shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.82.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.93. The stock had a trading volume of 479,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,029,594. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $233.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.09. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Intel’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.