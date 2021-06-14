Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INLX) Short Interest Update

Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INLX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the May 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

INLX remained flat at $$3.36 on Monday. 5 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.93. Intellinetics has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $5.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 million, a PE ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 million. Intellinetics had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that Intellinetics will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intellinetics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th.

About Intellinetics

Intellinetics, Inc develops, markets, and sells document solutions software to the public and private sectors in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Document Management and Document Conversion. Its software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audios, videos, and emails.

