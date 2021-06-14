Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 68,200 shares, a drop of 37.9% from the May 13th total of 109,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 66,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:IFS traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,657. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Intercorp Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $19.23 and a fifty-two week high of $35.96.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. Intercorp Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.45%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IFS. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the first quarter worth $96,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $357,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IFS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Intercorp Financial Services in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

