International Paper (NYSE:IP) Upgraded to Buy at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Argus currently has $75.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.36.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper stock opened at $63.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.45. International Paper has a 1 year low of $32.59 and a 1 year high of $65.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.23.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.21%.

In other news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in International Paper by 15.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,153,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,495,508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109,887 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,804,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,829,931,000 after acquiring an additional 670,033 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 40.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,488,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147,254 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,166,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $386,642,000 after acquiring an additional 232,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,848,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,765,000 after acquiring an additional 470,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.