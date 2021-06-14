InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Short Interest Down 40.1% in May

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 219,100 shares, a decline of 40.1% from the May 13th total of 366,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,095.5 days.

Shares of IIPZF stock remained flat at $$12.99 during mid-day trading on Monday. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $9.21 and a 1-year high of $13.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.17.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Desjardins increased their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.50 to $17.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

