Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) by 81.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 92,952 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 265,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 21.9% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 67,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 12,145 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors own 16.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:VKI opened at $12.03 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.13. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $12.45.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.0485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%.

About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

