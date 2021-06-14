Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the May 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

DWAS stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.17. 103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,215. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $48.46 and a 52-week high of $96.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DWAS. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $777,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,158,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 60.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 486,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,402,000 after buying an additional 182,649 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,734,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $306,000.

