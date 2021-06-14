IPG Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Global Healthcare ETF worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 41.1% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Healthcare ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IXJ traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,181. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.43. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $65.75 and a 52 week high of $83.05.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.