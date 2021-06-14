IPG Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.85 Million in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 691.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,824,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,693,000 after buying an additional 1,594,312 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,906,000 after buying an additional 615,740 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 237.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 526,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,221,000 after buying an additional 370,615 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,536,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 680.8% during the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 323,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,817,000 after buying an additional 281,864 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWY traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $92.74. 20,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,825,206. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.86. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.08 and a fifty-two week high of $96.30.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

