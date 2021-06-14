IPG Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $1.50 Million Investment in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,482,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 43,961.5% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 87,923 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,277,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,483,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,114.8% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 277,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 254,718 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:PAVE traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,486,000 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.11. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.80.

