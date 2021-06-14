IPG Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 191.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 12,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,963,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 82.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LRCX traded up $0.79 on Monday, hitting $642.90. 4,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,571,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $630.30. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $274.51 and a 52 week high of $673.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 65.20%. The company’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total value of $3,171,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $663.41.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

