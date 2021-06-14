IPG Investment Advisors LLC Sells 75,000 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 48.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 78,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the period. Nucor comprises about 1.2% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $6,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NUE. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NUE traded down $2.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $104.19. 12,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,284,002. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $38.51 and a one year high of $110.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.95.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $555,256.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,686,070.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David A. Sumoski sold 65,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total transaction of $5,299,961.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,021 shares in the company, valued at $17,724,891.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 288,865 shares of company stock worth $24,093,738. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NUE. Argus raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.91.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

