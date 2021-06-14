iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Purchased by Red Cedar Investment Management LLC

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 690,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,750 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 5.7% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $44,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after buying an additional 7,522 shares during the period. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 75,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Swan Global Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Swan Global Investments LLC now owns 448,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,846,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Edge Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 71,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 6,923 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $67.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.69. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.88 and a twelve month high of $69.87.

