iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Bought by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,187,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,006,000 after purchasing an additional 869,079 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,946,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,196,000 after buying an additional 477,979 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,575,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 37.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,591,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,767,000 after acquiring an additional 430,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,569,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,905,000 after acquiring an additional 416,884 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGD opened at $81.24 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.90 and a fifty-two week high of $82.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.56.

