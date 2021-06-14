iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $3,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 98.9% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $161.41. The stock had a trading volume of 48,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,478,162. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.20. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $126.00 and a twelve month high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.