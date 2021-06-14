iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Bluestein R H & Co.

Bluestein R H & Co. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $56,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $238.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,143. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.82. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $163.99 and a 12 month high of $239.20.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.