iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

IJT traded up $0.37 on Monday, hitting $132.62. 64 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,424. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.76. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $79.17 and a twelve month high of $134.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

