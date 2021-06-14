ITM Power (LON:ITM) PT Lowered to GBX 600 at Barclays

ITM Power (LON:ITM) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 600 ($7.84) in a research note issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 57.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ITM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on ITM Power in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective for the company.

Shares of LON ITM traded up GBX 21 ($0.27) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 381 ($4.98). 3,241,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,000,258. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 420.73. The firm has a market cap of £2.10 billion and a PE ratio of -56.87. ITM Power has a 12-month low of GBX 220.50 ($2.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 724 ($9.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.44.

In other ITM Power news, insider Andy Allen purchased 252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 477 ($6.23) per share, for a total transaction of £1,202.04 ($1,570.47).

ITM Power Company Profile

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

