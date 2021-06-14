IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a drop of 38.4% from the May 13th total of 3,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of IZEA stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.84. 12,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,983,671. IZEA Worldwide has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $7.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.43.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.38 million during the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 16.65% and a negative net margin of 32.09%. As a group, analysts forecast that IZEA Worldwide will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

IZEA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised IZEA Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut IZEA Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other IZEA Worldwide news, CEO Edward H. Murphy sold 250,000 shares of IZEA Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $737,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,849 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,454.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel R. Rua sold 60,000 shares of IZEA Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,026.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in IZEA Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $360,000. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile

IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, and to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

