JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Sets New 1-Year High at $29.94

JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.94 and last traded at $29.94, with a volume of 20 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.94.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded JCDecaux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded JCDecaux from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. JCDecaux presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.97.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

