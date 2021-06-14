Jervois Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Jervois Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 260.0% from the May 13th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 321,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Jervois Mining stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $0.48. 352,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,181. Jervois Mining has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.39.
Jervois Mining Company Profile
