JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.01 Million

Analysts expect JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) to report sales of $48.01 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for JFrog’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $48.30 million and the lowest is $47.64 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that JFrog will report full year sales of $202.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $200.50 million to $203.95 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $264.23 million, with estimates ranging from $255.08 million to $271.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow JFrog.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.77 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis.

FROG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of JFrog from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JFrog in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Summit Insights raised shares of JFrog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of JFrog from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FROG. Morgan Stanley raised its position in JFrog by 4,597.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,455,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,314,000 after buying an additional 3,381,811 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in JFrog by 721.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,641,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,989,000 after buying an additional 2,320,401 shares during the last quarter. Ashe Capital Management LP raised its position in JFrog by 3,286.2% during the 4th quarter. Ashe Capital Management LP now owns 2,032,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,720,000 after buying an additional 1,972,755 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in JFrog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,985,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in JFrog by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 980,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,599,000 after buying an additional 567,595 shares during the last quarter. 53.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JFrog stock traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.63. 896,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,665. JFrog has a 12 month low of $33.38 and a 12 month high of $95.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -304.20.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

