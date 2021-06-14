JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Price Target to GBX 190

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on VMUK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 170.63 ($2.23).

Shares of LON:VMUK opened at GBX 204.50 ($2.67) on Friday. Virgin Money UK has a 12-month low of GBX 70.18 ($0.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 215 ($2.81). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 200.08.

In other Virgin Money UK news, insider Clifford Abrahams bought 25,000 shares of Virgin Money UK stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 201 ($2.63) per share, with a total value of £50,250 ($65,651.95).

About Virgin Money UK

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

