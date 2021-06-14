JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Price Target to GBX 190

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on VMUK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 170.63 ($2.23).
Shares of LON:VMUK opened at GBX 204.50 ($2.67) on Friday. Virgin Money UK has a 12-month low of GBX 70.18 ($0.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 215 ($2.81). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 200.08.
About Virgin Money UK
Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.
