JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $240.04 Million Position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 365.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,627,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,062,143 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $240,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MXIM. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 7,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.8% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.1% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.1% in the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 21.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.92.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 3,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,953,900. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $103.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.93 and a 52-week high of $103.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.80. The company has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.19.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $665.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.48 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

