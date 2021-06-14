JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $307.57 Million Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 5.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,178,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 136,049 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $307,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $267,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,328. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total value of $4,443,773.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,530,740.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,151 shares of company stock worth $5,595,162 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.07.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $165.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.89 and a beta of 1.25. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.29 and a twelve month high of $178.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.99.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $177.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.93 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.92% and a negative net margin of 153.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.62) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.19 EPS for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

