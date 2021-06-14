JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 167,975 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,007,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 167,975 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.08% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $274,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIT. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AIT stock opened at $94.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.09. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.25 and a 52 week high of $107.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 1.50.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $840.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.36 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.65%.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, insider Christopher Macey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $201,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,937 shares in the company, valued at $698,764.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 20,664 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total transaction of $2,104,421.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,157,331.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,763 shares of company stock worth $2,315,906 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

AIT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.83.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

