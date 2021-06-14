JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 216,370 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,324,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,370 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.36% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $290,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 172,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,447,000 after buying an additional 21,546 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after buying an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McNaughton Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,209 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

VTEB stock opened at $55.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.06. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.89 and a 1 year high of $55.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.