JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Target Price to GBX 2,400

Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,560 ($33.45) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ICP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 2,145 ($28.02) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,929.25 ($25.21).

Shares of ICP opened at GBX 2,289 ($29.91) on Friday. Intermediate Capital Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,128 ($14.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,319 ($30.30). The firm has a market cap of £6.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.62, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.57.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Intermediate Capital Group’s previous dividend of $17.00. Intermediate Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.32%.

In other Intermediate Capital Group news, insider Davies of Abersoch bought 1,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,884 ($24.61) per share, for a total transaction of £37,623.48 ($49,155.32). Also, insider Antje Hensel-Roth sold 6,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,280 ($29.79), for a total transaction of £154,036.80 ($201,250.07).

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

