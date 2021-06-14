JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Acquired by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 236.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 110,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,286 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 1.2% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 142,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,253,000 after purchasing an additional 30,931 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 84.3% during the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 348,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,701,000 after purchasing an additional 159,542 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 774.3% during the first quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 49,727 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 102.3% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 170,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,657,000 after buying an additional 86,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 211.8% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 182,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,239,000 after buying an additional 123,661 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS JPST remained flat at $$50.75 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 2,017,611 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.74.

