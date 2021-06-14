JT Stratford LLC Takes $1.07 Million Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

JT Stratford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 23,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. Auxier Asset Management grew its position in ViacomCBS by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in ViacomCBS by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its position in ViacomCBS by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in ViacomCBS by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in ViacomCBS by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VIAC shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on ViacomCBS from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Moffett Nathanson raised ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America raised ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.58.

NASDAQ:VIAC traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.05. The company had a trading volume of 407,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,396,059. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.65.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

