JT Stratford LLC Trims Stock Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

JT Stratford LLC trimmed its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,983 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 2,602 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Tapestry by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,280,088 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $941,106,000 after buying an additional 4,925,214 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tapestry by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,981,819 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $947,081,000 after buying an additional 128,710 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 849.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,768,183 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $484,967,000 after purchasing an additional 10,528,874 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 77.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,459,036 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $224,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,876,124 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $120,468,000 after buying an additional 155,916 shares during the period. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TPR traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.43. 23,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,267,546. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.24. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $49.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.53.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 12th. BTIG Research raised Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

In other Tapestry news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $693,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,789,507. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

