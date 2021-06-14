Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys New Position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DQ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Daqo New Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Daqo New Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Creative Planning grew its position in Daqo New Energy by 209.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,127 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Daqo New Energy by 299.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Daqo New Energy by 384.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 71,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DQ opened at $68.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.46. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.97 and a twelve month high of $130.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 23.90%. Analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Daqo New Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.66 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Daqo New Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Daqo New Energy from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.13.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. The photovoltaic product manufactures further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

