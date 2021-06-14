Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 160.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade during the first quarter worth about $3,176,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade during the first quarter worth about $368,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Lemonade by 4.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lemonade news, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,620 shares in the company, valued at $6,438,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.84, for a total value of $494,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,484.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,935,920. 38.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on LMND shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Lemonade from $159.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America started coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lemonade has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.57.

Shares of Lemonade stock opened at $106.17 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.01. Lemonade, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.11 and a 52 week high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $23.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.88 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 147.00% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

