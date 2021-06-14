Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $804,000 Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 43.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hess were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HES. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 38.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 19,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. 82.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 609,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total value of $48,648,372.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 427,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,073,516.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 8,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total transaction of $733,147.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,506,338.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 831,660 shares of company stock valued at $66,399,755 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HES stock opened at $89.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.03. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $34.82 and a 52 week high of $90.97.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. Hess’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is -34.13%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HES shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.12.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.