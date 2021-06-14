Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 10,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 36,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 372.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,530,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $242,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,194,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $173,466,000 after purchasing an additional 27,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $63.18 on Monday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $64.84. The company has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.52, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.98.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is -67.44%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.79.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

