Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 2,107 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 16,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 11,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $575,199.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,841.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $189,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,463 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.27.

NYSE:TFC opened at $57.99 on Monday. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $33.47 and a one year high of $62.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.68.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 20.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.37%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

