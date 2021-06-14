Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 741,552 Shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 93.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,544 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 741,552 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Covanta were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Covanta by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,764,916 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $121,481,000 after purchasing an additional 432,333 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Covanta in the fourth quarter worth $93,980,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Covanta by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,297,482 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $82,686,000 after purchasing an additional 342,581 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Covanta by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,258,107 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,779,000 after purchasing an additional 185,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ecofin Advisors Ltd increased its position in Covanta by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 1,702,504 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,354,000 after acquiring an additional 214,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Covanta alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.13.

Shares of CVA opened at $17.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.64. Covanta Holding Co. has a one year low of $7.44 and a one year high of $17.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 441.36 and a beta of 1.38.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Covanta had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Covanta Holding Co. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -152.38%.

Covanta Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Covanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.