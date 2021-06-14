JUST Market Capitalization Tops $138.32 Million (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 14th. One JUST coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0612 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JUST has a market capitalization of $138.32 million and approximately $52.79 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, JUST has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get JUST alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00061560 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.68 or 0.00165873 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 37.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.46 or 0.00185212 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $421.50 or 0.01048486 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,137.99 or 0.99844359 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002690 BTC.

About JUST

JUST’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . The official website for JUST is just.network/# . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

Buying and Selling JUST

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JUST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.