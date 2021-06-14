KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

KALV has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

In other news, insider Christopher Yea sold 5,000 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total transaction of $124,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,349.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andreas Maetzel sold 88,030 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $2,225,398.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,509.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,994 shares of company stock valued at $3,434,524. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 166.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $28.74 on Monday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.92. The firm has a market cap of $701.92 million, a P/E ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 1.99.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.04. Analysts predict that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

