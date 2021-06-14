Keep4r Trading 13.4% Lower This Week (KP4R)

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. One Keep4r coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.21 or 0.00012805 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Keep4r has traded down 13.4% against the dollar. Keep4r has a total market cap of $437,029.98 and approximately $24,920.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00059723 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003749 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00022998 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.98 or 0.00806374 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.87 or 0.00083262 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,213.29 or 0.07900122 BTC.

Keep4r Profile

Keep4r (CRYPTO:KP4R) is a coin. Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,908 coins. Keep4r’s official Twitter account is @kp4rnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Keep4r’s official website is kp4r.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “The network allows users to post on-chain/off-chain jobs, such as to periodically call a smart-contract function. Keepers execute the transaction/task. Keep4r is based on Andre Cronjes keep3r Network, with a number of improvements, including allowing users to bond and reward jobs directly with ETH and DAI. This makes the project more compatible with existing DeFi projects, who can already make great use of the keepers. KP4R is the token that runs the network, it's required for proposing new jobs. Holders will be able to stake and vote with their tokens. passively earning not only bonus KP4R, but also a share of all the ETH and DAI in the network. “

Buying and Selling Keep4r

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep4r should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep4r using one of the exchanges listed above.

