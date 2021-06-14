Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,531 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $21,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in K. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Kellogg by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kellogg by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Kellogg by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kellogg by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 9,569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:K opened at $65.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.68. Kellogg has a one year low of $56.61 and a one year high of $72.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.65.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. Kellogg had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.15%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on K. Zacks Investment Research raised Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total transaction of $5,157,541.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $201,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,602.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 503,001 shares of company stock worth $32,549,846 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

