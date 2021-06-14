Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 189.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 284.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $82.07 on Monday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.35 and a 12-month high of $131.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.34.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 43.11%. The company had revenue of $486.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total value of $102,010.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,001,732.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total transaction of $1,953,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,735,902.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,390 shares of company stock worth $5,663,995 over the last 90 days. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

